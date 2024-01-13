Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to Buy by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $119.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $116.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $1,963,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,235,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after acquiring an additional 94,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

