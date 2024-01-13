F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in F5 by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.55.

F5 Trading Down 0.1 %

FFIV stock opened at $176.15 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $180.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,497 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.