Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 23.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 163,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 94,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2 %

FAST stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.52. 3,451,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,170. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

