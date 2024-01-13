FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.93.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $248.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.51 and a 200-day moving average of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

