FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 79.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FDX traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.57. 1,603,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.11. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $183.59 and a 12-month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

