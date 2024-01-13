Feedback (LON:FDBK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.25

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.25 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.80), with a volume of 12000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.13 ($0.78).

Feedback Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.67.

Get Feedback alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Annemijn Eschauzier sold 5,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,710 ($111.03), for a total value of £472,256.20 ($601,983.68). 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Feedback

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.