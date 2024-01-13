Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FITB opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

