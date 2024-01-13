Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.84

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.84 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.26). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 221,211 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.89.

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

