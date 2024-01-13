Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 508 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,425,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $927,210,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after acquiring an additional 475,622 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.63 and a 200 day moving average of $162.64. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $177.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

