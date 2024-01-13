Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 541 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

