Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GWW opened at $842.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $810.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $753.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.95 and a twelve month high of $844.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

