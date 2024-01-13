Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 297.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.6 %

GRMN stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.22 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

