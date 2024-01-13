Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $639,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

