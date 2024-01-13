Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $590,000 in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.