Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $738,000 in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 332,429 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 305,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $61.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $62.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

