Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 345 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 556,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 91,070 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

FCAL stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $214.61 million, a P/E ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 357.89%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

