Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 386.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

