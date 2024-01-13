Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $92.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $95.63.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

