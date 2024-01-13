Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 12,541 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,541 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

