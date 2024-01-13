Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 318 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 95,655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 754,306,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,970,650,000 after acquiring an additional 753,518,499 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,186 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,796,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,447,000 after acquiring an additional 505,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

