Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 84 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.89.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $351.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $234.61 and a 52 week high of $372.42.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

