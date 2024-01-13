Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

