First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.34

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and traded as high as $14.24. First Bank shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 50,773 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $273.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. First Bank had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 476,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

