First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 113,511 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Sealed Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.56. 1,426,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

