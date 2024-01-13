First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $69.56. 2,548,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,590. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.01 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.