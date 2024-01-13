First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,774,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,924. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.53 and its 200-day moving average is $157.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.