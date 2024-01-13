First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $15.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $305.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,536. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.29 and a 200-day moving average of $281.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.32 and a 12 month high of $306.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.