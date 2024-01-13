First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $414.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,341,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for about 8.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 24.97% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $414,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,118. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

