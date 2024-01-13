First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.17 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ALL traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.03. 1,115,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
