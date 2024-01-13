First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $9.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $683.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,228. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $683.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $624.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $303.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

