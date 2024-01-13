First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 69,074 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,074 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $47.57. 7,138,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,809,066. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

