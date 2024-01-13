First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 261.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CME stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.54. 1,810,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $171.93 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.