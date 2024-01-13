First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.70. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

