First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 10,631 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,480. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.