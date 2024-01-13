First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 134,065 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.83% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $102,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,188,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.13. 754,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,764. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

