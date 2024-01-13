First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 17,655 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 522,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,266,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

