First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.24.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

