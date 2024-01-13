First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 559.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,932 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $12,086,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

