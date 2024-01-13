First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $88.51 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3643 per share. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

