First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $568,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

