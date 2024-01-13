First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,183,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

QCOM opened at $140.20 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.42.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

