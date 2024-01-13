First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 908 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $164.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.27.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

