First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advance Auto Parts

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.