First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GE opened at $129.80 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $75.67 and a 52 week high of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

