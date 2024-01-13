First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,713 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,666,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,564,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $52.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.