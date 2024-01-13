First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,261,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,944,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

