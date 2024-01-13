First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $236.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

