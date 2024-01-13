First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $217,300,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,525,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6,661.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 169,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 166,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $223.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

