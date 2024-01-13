First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,704,000 after buying an additional 920,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,969,000 after buying an additional 896,366 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $130.25 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average is $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

