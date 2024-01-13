First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.